lagos-shutdown-water-factories

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission has shut down 30 water factories over substandard practices.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by the Government titled, ‘LASWARCO seals 30 water factories over substandard practices.’

The operation took place on Tuesday and the Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Funke Adepoju, said that the closure was carried out to protect Lagosians from consumption of unhygienic water.

According to Adepoju, “In as much as we have the mandate to ensure that operators remain in business, we also cannot fold our arms and allow infractions to fester without being addressed. The primary regulatory mandate of the Commission is to ensure that operators in the water abstraction, production, and distribution industry comply with best manufacturing procedures to safeguard the health of the people”.

She further said, “The enforcement team of LASWARCO visited some water production factories in the State with on-site testing kits and the result confirmed that most of them are operating far below safety parameters”.

“As the regulatory body empowered by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, to regulate the activities of those engaged in the provision, consumption, treatment, packaging, sales, and supply of bottled drinking water contained in bottles or polythene bags, our principal interest is to ensure acceptable standards.

“We shall not spare any factory operating in a poor production environment”, she said.