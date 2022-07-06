lagos-sacks-‘judge’-who-snatched-litigant’s-wife

Lagos State Government has sacked a customary court member, Ishola Razaki Adeyemi.

In 2015, Adeyemi allegedly dissolved a marriage and engaged the wife of the complainant, Olayemi Ayeni.

In a viral video, Ayeni accused Adeyemi of ending his union, denying him access to the children and impregnating the woman.

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said the case was investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.

A statement by the Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour Adeniyi gave an update on the matter.

Adeniyi said findings of the investigation “subsequently led to the termination of the appointment of the Member of the Customary Court”.

The official added that the agency attempted to reach out to the social media accounts of the posters of Adeyemi’s video.

“Unfortunately, their accounts have not been active since 2018. All efforts to reach out to the complainant have been to no avail,” he said.

The DVSA urged anyone with useful information about him to reach out via @dsvrt on twitter or @dsva on instagram or on 0813-796-0048.

In July 2020, Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba spoke ostensibly about the matter.

While swearing in 5 presidents and 16 members to the bench of the Customary Court, he warned them to avoid conflict of interest.

Alogba revealed that there had been complaints of court officials taking wives or husbands of litigants.

“We get complaints about members and presidents taking over litigants’ wives, but I have implicit trust in you.

“You are all looking very handsome but please let that handsomeness tell in your work, not in other people’s wives”, he said.