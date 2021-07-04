Home News Africa Lagos rally: Yoruba Nation group releases names of agitators allegedly in Police detention – bioreports
Lagos rally: Yoruba Nation group releases names of agitators allegedly in Police detention – bioreports

Yoruba Nation rally

Some Yoruba Nation agitators

No fewer than 21 Yoruba Nation agitators were arrested during a rally held at Ojota, Lagos State on Saturday.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, who made this known, said the arrested members were detained at Panti Police Station, Yaba, Lagos State.

Our correspondents, who monitored the rally, also saw policemen arresting protesters and dragging them into waiting police vans.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the group, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “We are making moves to bail them. They are detained at Panti Police Station. We demand immediate release of everyone arrested at the Lagos rally.”

Those allegedly detained, according to the self-determination group, are:


1. Mrs Abiodun Taiwo


2. Mr Adagunodo Babatunde


3. Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye


4. Mr Oloye Taiwo


5. Mr Saheed Kareem


6. Mr Adebayo Waheed


7. Mr Akinbode Sunday


8. Mr Lawal Akeem


9. Mr Samuel Ire


10. Mr Ogundile Dare


11. Mr Tajudeen Bakare


12. Mr Abiodun Adenuga


13. Mr Azeez Adetayo


14. Mr Rasheed Shittu


15. Mr Quadri Ishola


16. Mr Oluwasegun Arire


17. Mr Kunle Aremo


18. Mr Olamilekan Lolade


19. Mr Tunde Lawal


20. Mr Musbau Rasaq


21. Mr Bamidele Akomolafe

