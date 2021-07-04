No fewer than 21 Yoruba Nation agitators were arrested during a rally held at Ojota, Lagos State on Saturday.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, who made this known, said the arrested members were detained at Panti Police Station, Yaba, Lagos State.

Our correspondents, who monitored the rally, also saw policemen arresting protesters and dragging them into waiting police vans.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the group, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “We are making moves to bail them. They are detained at Panti Police Station. We demand immediate release of everyone arrested at the Lagos rally.”

Those allegedly detained, according to the self-determination group, are:



1. Mrs Abiodun Taiwo



2. Mr Adagunodo Babatunde



3. Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye



4. Mr Oloye Taiwo



5. Mr Saheed Kareem



6. Mr Adebayo Waheed



7. Mr Akinbode Sunday



8. Mr Lawal Akeem



9. Mr Samuel Ire



10. Mr Ogundile Dare



11. Mr Tajudeen Bakare



12. Mr Abiodun Adenuga



13. Mr Azeez Adetayo



14. Mr Rasheed Shittu



15. Mr Quadri Ishola



16. Mr Oluwasegun Arire



17. Mr Kunle Aremo



18. Mr Olamilekan Lolade



19. Mr Tunde Lawal



20. Mr Musbau Rasaq



21. Mr Bamidele Akomolafe