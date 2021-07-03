Lagos rally: ‘Leave Sunday Igboho’ – Yoruba Nation agitators chant at Ojota

Yoruba Nation protesters on Saturday in Lagos told the Federal Government to stop “persecuting” Sunday Igboho.

The Department of State Services (DSS) declared the secessionist wanted after raiding his home on Thursday.

The DSS said arms, ammunition, passports and charms were found. Thirteen loyalists of Igboho are being detained.

At the rally in Ojota, the people said they are tired of Nigeria. They urged Nigerian authorities to immediately approve the exit of the Yoruba.

The proponents attended the rally with banners, t-shirts, face caps and other promotional items bearing inscriptions demanding the South-West’s exit.

Some fliers were captioned “Leave Igboho alone”, “Igboho Oosa (warlords)”, “Igboho is not the problem, arrest terrorists and bandits”.

The agitators, including traditionalists, traders, women and youths, also chanted songs in support of Yoruba Nation and Igboho.

The rally has been disrupted by the police who fired tear gas and used water cannons. Gunshots rented the air at some point.

Hundreds of operatives are currently guarding Ojota and environs. Other places are under heavy presence of security agents.

Ajah, Abule Egba, Lekki, Agege, Ikeja, Maryland, Berger, Obalende, Yaba, Oshodi, Ogba and Lagos Island are some of the locations.