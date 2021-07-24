Lagos Poll: This Is The Time For Electorates To Express Themselves Freely – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu casting his vote for the local government chairmanship election in the State, at Polling Unit 019 Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Ward 09, Ikoyi 2, Eti Osa Local Government Area, on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on electorates to seize the election period to express themselves freely.

The governor said this on Saturday while addressing journalists at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday.

“As electorates, this is about the only time where we can express ourselves freely and openly. It’s a result of advocacy that we all need to continue to express to our citizens.

“All the logistics have been provided. It is really just for our citizens to come out and express themselves. This is a town call for our people to come out and express themselves,” the governor said.

The Lagos State Local Government Elections took off on Saturday on a slow start as voters trickled in at polling centres across the state.

As monitored by our correspondents some officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived promptly in some polling units while others got to the polling centres more than one hour after the scheduled time for the election commencement.