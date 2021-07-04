The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 49 people arrested during the Yoruba Nation Rally which held at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspects were arrested for violating the ban that no rally or gathering should hold in the state.







He said, “The press briefing is on what happened yesterday during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally. The Lagos State Government and the police command kicked against any rally of any kind in the state due to the unfavourable intelligence gathered about the rally.

“We advised the demonstrators to steer clear of Lagos State due to the fact that it could not afford another loss that was incurred during the #EndSARS.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally. The suspects would be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

