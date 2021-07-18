…Rivers, Abia, Plateau too

• 2, 458 petitions filed on killings, torture, other crimes in 19 states

• Katsina, Bauchi, Niger, Adamawa make list, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, others missing

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

State governments are paying dearly for the brutality perpetrated by the police against the people they are supposed to protect.

At the last count, nearly N25bn is to be paid to victims of police brutality across four states of the federation as compensations.

Compensations are recommended by panels which looked at cases of brutality against police officers especially the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the security agency.

2, 458 petitions were filed against the police by potential victims across 19 states for investigation by the panels.

Complaints in the petitions include extra-judicial killings by the police, torture, unlawful detention and destruction of property.

The panels had been raised by the respective state governments to investigate police brutality on the heels of the #ENDSARS protests which rocked the nation in October 2020.

The National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and comprising state governors, had met and, as part of the measures to calm frayed nerves arising from the protests, which saw claims of killings especially of protesters in Lagos, recommended the setting up of the judicial panels to look into cases of police brutality especially by SARS and point the way forward.

NEC is to consider the reports of the panels emanating from the respective states.

But whereas some of the panels have concluded their proceedings and submitted their reports to the state governments concerned, some are still sitting.

NEC, at a recent meeting, asked panels in states still sitting to submit interim reports for consideration by the body.

Bayelsa tops the list of states where panels recommended compensations to victims with a huge sum of N21billion to be paid.

Rivers follows with N1billion.

Imo is next with N770, 985,800.

Ondo is paying N755million, Abia N511million, Ogun N218million, Plateau N152million and Lagos N83million while Ekiti is paying N20.8million to 52 victims.

Total compensations across the nine states total N25. 258billion.

On petitions, Anambra has the highest number with 311 complaints filed before the panel sitting in the state.

Lagos has 235 petitions, FCT 200 while 190 were received in Rivers.

170 petitions were filed in Edo, 163 in Oyo, 150 in Akwa Ibom, 147 in Enugu, 145 in Imo, 106 in Ogun, 101 in Katsina, 86 each in Delta and Abia, 85 in Ekiti, 77 in Ondo, 73 in Ebonyi, 50 in Bayelsa, 34 in Osun, 32 in Bauchi and 17 in Niger.

Interestingly however, many northern states including Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Kogi, Kwara and Jigawa failed to raise panels like others.

Lagos

In Lagos, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the state government to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by the police is scheduled to end its sitting tomorrow, but as of last week it had awarded N83 million compensations to 12 petitioners.

235 petitions were received by the panel between October and December 2020.

Of this number, about 112 cases have been brought up before the panel. These include cases that have been struck out, those undergoing hearing and those that have received judgments.

And of the 112 cases brought before the panel, 10 were struck out for want of diligent prosecution while four cases were withdrawn.

The petitioners compensated include Adebayo Abayomi, Hannah Olugbodi, and Tolulope Openiyi who received N10 million each.

Whereas Abayomi and Openiyi were compensated for the extra-judicial killings of their loved ones, Olugbodi was compensated for being shot at by an officer, resulting in damage to her leg. Another petitioner, Chidebere Nwadi, was awarded N7.5 million for spending six years in jail without any offence, while Felicia Opara and Tella Adesanya were awarded N750, 000 and N500, 000 respectively, for harassment, unlawful detention and brutality.

Blessing Omorogie was awarded N5 million as compensation for a deformity on her face after being shot by an officer; N10 million was awarded to the family of the late Rasheed Kareem, who was killed by a bullet shot by the police during the #EndSARS protest and N1 million to another victim of police brutality.

Ondo

Report filed from Ondo shows that the panel which sat in the state recommended payment of N755.7million compensations to victims after receiving 77 petitions.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Related Matters, aside the compensations, recommended publication of public apologies by the police particularly where the reputation of victims had been tarnished.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sidiq (rtd), told Sunday bioreports that the petitions were received from public and private persons including organisations.

Sidiq said that the “disheartening aspect of our assignment bordered on human rights violations which date as far back as 2003 and unfortunately remained unresolved until this panel was set up”.

According to him, the panel heard 14 criminal and 63 civil matters in the petitions.

He said properties were vandalised in four Local Government Areas of Akure South, Ondo West, Odigbo and Okitipupa.

“Apart from monetary recommendations which totaled N755, 730, 897.88, the panel recommended publication of apologies in national dailies particularly where the reputation of victims had been tarnished”, the panel chair said.

“Another issue which became thorny was on the cases which had been decided by courts of competent jurisdiction, but were brought before the panel for lack of payment of judgment debts”.

Sidiq called for a review of Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act (2004) to enable judgment creditors enjoy the fruit of their litigations.

“The panel, after careful consideration of its limitations in line with extant Supreme Court judgments on the powers of Panels of Inquiry to entertain res-judicata cases, suggests that it is high time a review is carried out on Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, (2004) to enable judgment creditors enjoy the fruit of their litigations.”

After the panel submitted its report, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had lamented the worsening security situation in the country since the end of #ENDSARS, saying those who used the protests to settle political scores like the burning of the secretariat of the APC and the PDP in Ondo would bear their cost.

Akeredolu said “ENDSARS was a .imate protest but it got to a point where hoodlums hijacked it”.

Oyo

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality said 152 petitions were treated out of the 163 it received.

The panel was inaugurated on November 10, 2020 by the state government in the wake of the nationwide protests against police brutality.

While speaking with Sunday bioreports, the Chairperson, Justice Badejoko Adeniji (rtd), said, to some extent, the police had cooperated with the panel, adding that the panel had wide power under the Oyo State Inquiry law, especially Section 7, where people do not want to cooperate, to exercise the power.

Adeniji disclosed that the panel had not made any recommendation because that was not part of its mandate.

On the number of victims and monetary compensations, she said: “Not every petition goes with asking for money for petitioners. We divided the cases into four categories: Those that involved death, those that involved serious physical injuries, people whose property have been vandalised and some not too serious event so to say.

“More than enough, from the evidences before us, petitioners have been able to prove their cases. There is evidence of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

“Some cases were struck out because they are pending in court and we do not have jurisdiction over cases pending in court.

“In cases where the petitioners after several adjournments did not deem it fit to appear before the panel, that means they had abandoned their petitions, we will not keep the petitions pending indefinitely after having been given the opportunity to be heard”.

Osun

In Osun State, three months after concluding its sitting, the #ENDSARS panel is yet to submit report to the state government.

The panel, Sunday bioreports gathered, was still writing its report as the delay was caused by the unavailability of the Secretary.

But a member of the panel, Comrade Ayo Ologun, disclosed that the panel had written its report but the state government was yet to ask it for submission.

He added the unavailability of the Secretary did not hinder the preparation of its report.

“We have completed our report but the state government is yet to make time available to receive it”, the panel member said.

“I have my copy, the Chairman has his copy too and other members of the panel, but we have not been asked to submit it”.

The panel concluded its sitting on March 27, 2021 after going through 34 petitions submitted before it.

11 of the petitions were struck out due to incompetence while 23 were diligently prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, said the state government was still expecting the report.

Ekiti

In Ekiti, the 10-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers, SARS Operatives and Other Persons was inaugurated by Governor Kayode Fayemi on October 22, 2020

According to the Chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd), the panel received 85 petitions out of which compensations were recommended in 50 even as the allegations ranged from loss of lives to physical injury, trauma and loss of property.

The first tranche of compensations to 24 beneficiaries to the tune of over seven million naira was paid in March 15, 2021 even before the panel concluded its assignment and submitted its report on May 7, 2021 while compensations to the remaining 28 beneficiaries to the tune of 13.8 million naira would be paid soon.

Those who were awarded compensations cut across social strata, including policemen, widow, students, market women and artisans.

While receiving the report of the panel, Fayemi used the occasion to announce the establishment of a Citizens’ Complaints’ Center, which would be saddled with the responsibility of receiving complaints and grievances for necessary government action.

Ogun

The Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings set up by Ogun State government submitted its report to Governor Dapo Abiodun with recommendation of over N218 million as compensation to 42 victims or families.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, while submitting the report, said the compensation was recommended for victims or families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by police and other security personnel in the state.

Olugbemi added that the panel also made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and, where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as deterrent and in the interest of justice.

He revealed that the panel received 106 petitions out of which 58 were treated and 48 withdrawn, rejected or abandoned by petitioners.

According to the Chairman, “the 289-page report captured the testimonies and evidences of gory details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment and other forms of human rights abuses leading to brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death, loss of means of livelihood, unlawful seizure of personal properties and various forms of atrocities”.

He disclosed that most of the police officers that the panel came across were found to be grossly deficient in knowledge and professional training required for efficiency in service, urging government to put machinery in place to address the situation.

Bayelsa

Justice Ogola, submitting the Bayelsa panel’s report to Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, last week, said the panel, which awarded N21 billion to victims of extra-judicial killings perpetrated by police and other security operatives, received and determined a total of 50 petitions and made recommendations based on their findings.

Of the 50 cases, the panel Chairman said 11 police officers were recommended for prosecution, one for dismissal and four for demotion, while eight cases were struck out.

The panel Chair explained that the N21 billion was awarded as damages out of the 40 cases fully determined as well as compensations to communities razed by the Nigerian Army.

Receiving the report, Diri said: “The issues you have raised will be looked into. The N21 billion awarded is appropriate, but for the security agencies to pay is another thing.

“We will within the limits of available resources and procedures see how these victims will get reprieve.

“Compensation cannot bring back the lives lost, but it will assuage and remediate the pain and sufferings of victims and those affected by the actions of security agencies.

“While law enforcement agencies have every day to protect lives and property, they also have a duty to do that within the confines of responsibility and protection of human rights of all citizens”.

Delta

The report of the Delta Judicial Panel of Inquiry was submitted to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the Chairman, Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd.), who said: “In total, the panel received 86 petitions and 49 were heard on merit while 37 were struck out for various reasons.

“The panel also received 10 petitions which sought the enforcement of judgments of various High Courts of the state against the police for acts of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

“The panel recommended the payment of compensation to victims and/or their families for various acts of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Delta State.

“We also recommended the enforcement of all judgment debts awarded against the police, which they have refused to obey till date.

“Police should restrict itself to the performance of their constitutional and statutory duties of preserving life and properties and not go outside the ambit of the law”.

Responding, Okowa said the state government would do its best to support families of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.

“We cannot bring the dead to live and no amount of money can buy a soul. However, we will do the best we can to sympathize with the families and victims”, he added.

C’River

In Cross River State, the #EndSARS and Police Brutality Panel had many high profile cases including that of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba but suspended sitting many weeks before scheduled end date of April 26, 2021 owing to lack of funds.

The panel inaugurated October, 22, 2020 by Governor Ben Ayade and headed by former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, did not sit till its scheduled date of April 26 before closing shop.

A source hinted: “Series of letters were written to the governor but he did not respond to any of them and there were still many petitions yet to be heard by the panel.

“From the time-schedule given to the panel, it ought to have rounded off proceedings on the 26th of April, but from all indications that date could not be achieved because it ended sittings before that date.

“The panel is yet to make recommendations on cases already heard, but there are still quite a number of cases not heard and those yet to be concluded, so there is obviously a stalemate”.

Sunday bioreports gathered Ayade was not be happy with the panel for taking new cases after the expiration of the time for submission of petitions in October 2020 had lapsed.

“The panel had a time frame and from records, the cases which were submitted on schedule were few, but what happened was that some cases were being submitted through the backdoor and His Excellency was not too happy with that situation,” an informed government official disclosed.

A’Ibom

The eight-man panel of inquiry chaired by Justice Ifiok Ukana (rtd) and set up by Akwa Ibom State government to receive and investigate complaints of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra judicial killings in the state has since completed its report.

It received 150 petitions.

Meanwhile, investigation revealed that Governor Udom Emmanuel was yet to call for the report of the panel.

Sunday bioreports learnt that all the petitions were treated by the panel, but cases pending in court and others the petitioners lacked proof were struck out.

However, the panel declined to make the recommendations and awards of compensation against the police public until after the state governor had received its report.

National Coordinator and Secretary, Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community, Mr. Clifford Thomas (Esq) and Enobong Ekot (Esq) respectively, in a statement, at the end of their meeting in Uyo, described the delayed submission of the panel ‘s report to the governor as worrisome and urged Emmanuel him to fix a date to receive it.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, assured that the governor would receive the report very soon.

Rivers

Chairman of Rivers #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), told Governor Nyemson Wike while submitting the panel’s report that they received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction and considered 108.

The panel recommended N1 billion to be paid to families of victims of extrajudicial killings in the state.

It advised that those whose vehicles were destroyed, burnt or impounded by the police should be paid the current value of the vehicles.

Those who had their houses destroyed, burnt or damaged are to be given N500 million.

Those who suffered bodily harm, permanent injuries or disability following police torture or brutality were to be compensated with N150 million each.

The panel recommended upward review of salaries and allowances of police officers to discourage the rank and file from collecting illegal fees on the roads and highways.

Wike told his guests: “The truth of the matter is that I am not sure the present Inspector General (IG) is out to fight insecurity.

“Now, he has appointed a new Police Commissioner for political patronage. If at the end of the day we come out with the White Paper and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute, as the case maybe, will it be implemented?

“That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies”

He appointed a committee comprising the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor; Head of Service, Rufus Godwins; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, and Commissioner for Energy, Dr. Peter Medee, to come up with a white paper on the report.

Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki received the report of the 28-man Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted to investigate police brutality, human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings by the disbanded SARS in the state.

Receiving the report from the Chairman of the panel, Hon. Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, at the Government House, Benin City, the governor hailed the committee members for their commitment, courage and diligence.

Obaseki assured that government will carefully review the report of the panel and ensure that its recommendations are implemented.

“At this point, we just received the report as a government and will go through the report with great diligence”, he said.

“We will look at each and every recommendation made and where clarifications are needed, the panel will be contacted”.

“This is a nationwide activity and in our last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, it was decided that all states should submit their report on the investigations carried out during the #EndSARS protests.

“We expect that we have both the national response and Edo’s specific response on the destruction experienced during last year’s #EndSARS protest.”

The governor further advised that to forestall a recurrence of the #EndSARS protest in the country, political leaders should listen to the yearning of the people, knowing that the people gave them the political mandate through the ballot.

Earlier, the chairperson of the panel said they received170 petitions and struck out 25 for lack of diligence, while 10 others were dismissed for lacking in merit, with 135 petitions which were considered to be meritorious.

“10 petitions out of 135 sought the enforcement of judgment of various High Courts against the police for acts of brutality and extrajudicial killings”, Ehigiamusoe said.

“We recommended the payment of compensations to victims and/or their families for the aforementioned acts of the police”.

Plateau

The Plateau panel recommended N152million compensations to victims of police excesses.

It submitted its final report to Governor Simon Lalong on June 13.

FCT

The 11-member panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received over 200 petitions from across the country and was still receiving more.

Its activities have been grounded due to a lack of funds from the Federal Government that was said to have promised to fund its sittings.

It was learnt that the panel last sat in April. Members’ allowances and awards made in favour of victims remain unpaid.

Katsina

The Secretary of the Katsina panel, Alhaji Ibrahim Daku, said the state was the only state in the North-West to set up body to probe police brutality.

“We received cases from Kano but we asked the complainants to go back to Kano,” he said.

Daku stated that the panel had submitted its report to Governor Aminu Masari but did not state how much was awarded to victims.

“We made recommendations for compensations and punishment for those found wanting in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

The panel received 101 petitions, adjudicated on 89 cases and struck out 12.

Adamawa

The Adamawa panel has submitted its report to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri last but the government is yet to disclose its findings and recommendations.

Bauchi

The Bauchi panel said received 32 petitions. The secretary, Adamu Gumba, said five of the cases were settled out of court while the panel was deliberating on the remaining 27. It is expected to submit its report this month.

Niger

The Niger panel submitted its report on February 24. The Chairman, Justice Ishaku Usman (rtd), said the panel received 17 petitions. The governor inaugurated a White Paper Committee headed by Bello Dan-Yahaya to go through the report and make recommendations for implementation.

Imo

The Imo panel, headed by Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (rtd), has submitted its report. It began sitting November 3, 2020 and ended on May 4, 2021. It recommended N770, 985,800 as compensation to victims.

The Secretary, Isaac Oguzie, said the panel received 145 petitions and nine memoranda, 45 of which were related to death and permanent disability.

According to him, 14 petitions were struck out for want of jurisdiction, adding that eight petitions were dismissed, two recommended for apology and 102 successfully heard.

Enugu

The Enugu panel report will be ready by August, it was learnt.

It was gathered that the panel ought to have concluded its sitting since April but requested an extension due to the number and peculiar nature of the petitions.

The panel received 147 petitions, which bordered mainly on extra-judicial killings of scores of young men by the police.

A source said: “Initially, we were given six months within which to conclude and submit our report. This means that the report should have been ready by April.

“But, when we noticed that we couldn’t meet up with the deadline, we applied for an extension and we were granted additional four months.

“We would have concluded the sitting by now but the judicial workers strike, took two months from it.

“So, all things being equal, we’re supposed to round off by August.”

According to the source, the governor will decide the compensation.

Anambra

The Anambra panel, headed by Justice Veronica Umeh (rtd), will soon submit its report. It has prepared its draft recommendations.

Anambra Chairman of Civil Society Organisations, Prince Chris Azor, who is one of the members, said the panel received 311 petitions which, according to him, is the highest in the country.

He said the panel stopped collecting petitions at some point, adding that they had been sitting daily to decide them.

“We are not going to disclose anything now because we are still sitting. But we’ve done a draft of recommendations.

“We have concluded sitting. What we are doing now is in-chamber sitting because we need to get to the real facts. It’s not easy for Anambra, but we’re getting there.

“We’ve done a draft of our recommendations and that will be submitted to the governor within the next 15 days.”

Abia

The Abia panel recommended payment of N511million to victims of police brutality in the state.

Its Chairman, Justice Sunday Imo (rtd), said the panel received 86 petitions, 46 of which were heard. The rest were dismissed or struck out.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu promised to study the report.

Ebonyi

In Ebonyi, the panel is still sitting. Its Chairman, Justice Alloy Nwankwo (rtd), said the panel will wrap up at the end of this month.

The Secretary, Emma Onwe, said it received 73 petitions.

“We will conclude by July,” he said.

Kano

Kano State did not set up the panel. The state government was of the view that the #EndSARS protest did not hold in Kano.

While the protest raged in other parts of the country, groups in Kano, including the state branch of the Northern Youth Forum, called for police reformation.

Besides, the police in Kano were adjudged as doing their job well. The state believed setting up a panel would discourage officers from doing the “good work” they have been doing, a source said.

It was also learnt that the governor had asked the state executive council to constitute an #EndSARS panel, but the idea was dropped after consultations.

