Lagos nightclub owners held for alleged internet fraud – The Nation Newspaper

By Robert Egbe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two nightclub owners, Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Amandianeze and Winfunke are said to own Buzz Bar, a nightclub on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The suspects were arrested at No 2A and 2B Oniru Estate, Lagos, by operatives of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Office.

The agency, in a statement, said their arrest followed “credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

“Upon their arrest, four exotic cars, mobile devices, laptop computers, jewellery and wristwatches worth hundreds of millions were recovered from them.

“Further investigations have also established nexus with other associates who are suspected to be into computer-related fraud.”

The agency said they would soon be charged to court.

