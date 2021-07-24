lagos-local-government-elections-in-photos

The Lagos State Local Government Elections took off on a slow start on Saturday as voters trickled in at polling centres across the state.

As monitored by our correspondents some officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived promptly in some polling units while others got to the polling centres more than one hour after the scheduled time for the election commencement.

One of the candidates for the position of Local Government Chairman, Agboola Odunifa (Lagos Island East) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the low turnout of voters.

Meanwhile, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife cast their votes at Unit 09 Ward L2, Lateef Jakande Road, Ikoyi at 11:03 am.

