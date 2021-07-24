lagos-lga-elections:-again,-11-political-parties-dealt-heavy-blow-as-court-rejects-move-to-stop-polls

The people of Lagos state will be voting for those they want to represent them as local government chairmen on Saturday, July 24

Eleven political parties had made attempts to halt the poll but a Federal High Court ruled against them

No fewer than 15 political parties will be battling for the chairmanship positions in the council election

The request by some political parties to stop the local council elections in Lagos state from holding on Saturday, July 24, has been refused by a Federal High Court Ikoyi.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Lagos state government on Friday, July 23, and seen by ..

In his ruling on Friday morning, Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko upheld the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) submissions on behalf of the government.

LASIEC chairman revealed that 15 political parties will participate in the poll

Recall that 11 political parties had dragged the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the state government to court, demanding the polls be halted.

Justice Aluko declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the polls.

The court also upheld the same decision in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC.

How many political parties are taking part in the election

No fewer than 15 political parties will be battling it out in the July 24 local government election in Lagos, Premium Times reports.

According to LASIEC chairman, Ayotunde Philips, following approval and screening by political parties, the final list of candidates for the election is out.

The chairman also noted that COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

What to know about the election

The elections will hold in the federal government-recognised 20 local government areas of the state and the 37 LCDAs.

The full list of Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress candidates taking part in the election was also released.

Movement restriction

Due to the election, there will be a restriction of movement from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday. This was announced by the Lagos government.

The restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

All those eligible to vote have been urged to take part in the voting process.

