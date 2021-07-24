lagos-lg-polls:-photos-show-governor-sanwo-olu,-wife-casting-their-votes-at-ikoyi-polling-unit

The LG elections are underway in Lagos and people are already beginning to cast their votes for the preferred candidates

Among those who have cast their votes are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

The governor and his wife observed COVID-19 protocols as they were both spotted with their face masks on

Lagos state – It is election day in Lagos as the people head to the poll to elect chairmen and councillors for the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu have cast their vote at Unit 019, ward 09, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi-2.

In the photos shared on Sanwo-Olu’s Facebook page, the governor was dressed in white and had the same colour of face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife cast their votes at Ward E, polling Unit 019.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife reportedly arrived at about 11:00 am and voted at 11:05 am after they were accredited by the presiding officer of LASIEC, for the unit, Bamigbade Rasak Temitope.

Sanwo-Olu was accredited before he voted.

The election holding on Saturday, July 24, is taking place across 13,323 polling units in the state.

Officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) have already arrived at their polling units with election materials and have commenced the exercise.

Sanwo-Olu also addressed men of the press

Low turnout of voters

Voters are yet to arrive at some polling booths. . reported earlier that most of the polling booths were deserted with no voters around.

The ever-busy roads in the southwest state were deserted as motorists complied with the restriction of movement directive.

Ahead of the council elections, the Lagos state government had announced that movement will be restricted from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Travellers, commuters stranded

As the local government polls kick off in Ogun and Lagos states, security agents are on the ground to ensure a free, fair and violent free election.

Travellers and commuters coming from neighbouring states were denied entry into Ogun by security agents.

Those who had left Lagos early in the morning were denied entry into Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Also at Lafenwa, commuters were stranded as there were no commercial vehicles to transport them to their various destinations.

