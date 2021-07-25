lagos-lg-polls:-jubilation-as-apc-reportedly-clears-all-chairmanship-seats

Opposition political parties have all lost out in the just concluded local government elections held in Lagos state

According to reports, the ruling All Progressives Congress won all contested chairmanship positions

Some of the local governments won by the APC consist of Agege, Badagry, Ikorodo, Epe among others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared set for a landslide in the Lagos council elections held Saturday, as the results trickled in.

In the results declared by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday night, APC candidates swept all the chairmanship and councillorship posts.

APC has reportedly cleared all the chairmanship seats in the just concluded Lagos state local government elections. Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Candidates of the opposition PDP were beaten in all. They failed to create any upset.

In Badagry, the APC candidate, Olusegun Onilude was re-elected as chairman of Badagry Local Government.

