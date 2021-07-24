By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat Saturday cast his vote at Polling Unit 02, Ward D Oke Balogun, Epe with a charge to citizens to always be part of the electoral process and shun apathy.

Hamzat urged citizens to ensure that they vote for the right people into political offices at every election.

The deputy governor, who stated this after casting his vote in Epe, noted that it was not right for people to complain about those that governed them when they fail to come out and vote in the candidates of their choice into various political posts during elections.

According to him: “Come out and vote. Don’t stay back and start complaining, be part of the process. If you are not part of the processes, you don’t have the moral right to complain, come out and vote for the people you want.”

While commending the peaceful conduct of the election, the deputy governor who voted at exactly 10.20 am, advised the people to shun any form of violence and other anti-social behaviours as there is no need for such.

Hamzat, while calling on prospective winners in the elections to keep to their campaign promises and work for the development of the state, gave the assurance that those contesting on the platform of APC will live up to the promises they had made to the people during the campaign by doing a periodic review of their performances.

He said: “The party expects the candidates to keep to the guidelines of the party, as there is a system of evaluation in place.

“Though local governments are different and each of them will be focusing on different things, they must focus on certain things and they will be evaluated on a quarterly basis”.

Having gone round some polling units in Epe town, Hamzat expressed satisfaction at the smooth conduct of the election so far “as the card readers were working well and the voters conducting themselves peacefully.

“The election process is peaceful and has improved, we are learning, we are getting better and that is what we expect.”