Lagos LG poll: Results not announced at some collation centres, says YIAGA – TheCable

YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation, says there was partial or no official announcement of results at some collation centres during the just concluded Lagos LG poll.

According to Cynthia Mbamalu, director of programs at YIAGA, the anomalies were recorded in Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Lagos Island LGAs.

Similar incidents were said to have been reported in Surulere and Shomolu LGAs, while in Kosofe, officials reportedly did not announce the total number of votes cast and no information was provided on the votes share per party.

Mbamalu said this at the post-election briefing held on Sunday.

She also said in Lagos Island, LASIEC officials did not conduct results collation, adding that only submission of results happened in Ajeromi/Ifelodun collation centre.

The civil society organisation recommended that LASEIC should review its guidelines for elections to ensure clarity and uniformity of practice in election administration.

It also called on LASIEC to investigate reports of electoral fraud and malpractices perpetrated by their officials, noting that disciplinary actions should be taken.