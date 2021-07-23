lagos-lg-poll:-police-warn-against-violence,-vow-to-enforce-restriction-order

Lagosians have been warned ahead of the coming Lagos state local government election on Saturday, July 24

The warning which was issued by the Lagos state police command harped on the issue of thuggery and electoral violence

Also, the police asked politicians to play by the rule because police officers will not accept any form of criminality

The Lagos state Police Command has warned against thuggery and electoral violence as local government election holds across the state on Saturday.

The police also vowed to enforce the restriction of movement order earlier issued by the state government.

Lagos police vow to enforce restriction order as local government election holds.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said this on Friday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled, ‘Lagos LGA/LCDAs polls: Lagos police deploy resources, warns against electoral violence, thuggery.

Odumosu, while giving directives to officers and men and tactical Commanders in the state on Friday, at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, also ordered that all Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission’s facilities, sensitive materials, polling units and collation centres must be adequately protected.

The statement read, “In preparation for the forthcoming Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Authorities’ elections in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed its human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the elections which have been slated for Saturday 24th July, 2021, with a view to having free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has also directed officers and men who have been detailed for the election duty to work hand in hand with other security operatives that are being incorporated into the security arrangements for the elections, and discharge their duties according to the Standard Operating Prosecure of the Nigeria Police and extant electoral laws

“He warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and Lagosians to play the game according to the rules as the police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise will not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices and criminality in any part of the state before, during and after the Local Government Councils elections.

Meanwhile, . reported that as Lagos state holds its Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) elections, Yiaga Africa, has on Friday, July 23, released its pre-election environment observation.

According to the foremost non-profit and non-governmental organisation, observations have indicated that the election will not be without some issues.

Yiaga Africa’s observation shows a major huge communication gap between LASIEC, Civil Society Organizations and other election stakeholders.

Lagos govt announces restriction for council poll

Meanwhile, . had previously reported that the Lagos state government announced a restriction of movement from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, for the local government elections.

It was reported that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would conduct elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

A statement by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

