The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it would on Tuesday present Certificates of Return to winners in last Saturday’s local government election in the state.

LASIEC Spokesperson, Mr Tope Ojo, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Ojo said: “Our next responsibility now is to issue the Certificates of Returns based on what they (Operation and Logistics (O and L) Committee) sent to us from each local government.”

On speculated pending results, Ojo said: “That is the responsibility of the Returning Officers (ROs). The Chairman has said that she doesn’t want to be involved in the declaration of results because it is not her responsibility.

“We have ROs in each of those local government who announced results. We don’t have anything with results.

“We don’t have much responsibility when it comes to the declaration of election results. The law is so clear.

“After those results have been declared, they (returning officers) forward it to O and L committee.

“The department that is in charge of operation will collate statistics of winners to write certificates of results. They have sent all results here which are being tabulated.”

He said that the comprehensive list of winners was being worked on, adding that he was equally expecting it for a speech.

“Those with statistics have to be put together, the number of candidates, the number of seats won by each of the political party and everything.

“I am still awaiting the results. The returning officers have been sending results to the committee. I don’t have any dealings with them,” he added.

He said that he also needed the tabulation of the number of political parties that participated and the number of seats won by each political party.

(NAN)

