The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Badagry Local Government Chairmanship seat in the Saturday election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results returns Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent chairman, for a second tenure with 8,015 votes.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer for Badagry, Mr Edward Odukomaiya, said Onilude won with 8,015 to defeat his opponent, Mr Monday Honfovu of the PDP, who scored 2,118 votes.

“Olusegun Onilude of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 8,015 votes,” he said.

Odukomaiya also announced that all the 10 councillorship seats were won by the APC. (NAN)

