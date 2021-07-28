Lagos LG poll: APC loses 2 of 377 councillorship seats to PDP, YPP – TheCable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost 2 out of the 377 councillorship seats in last Saturday’s Lagos LGA elections.

According to the results announced by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Ward G, Yaba LCDA, while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) became victorious in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

Meanwhile, the ruling party won the chairmanship seats in all the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

Adeshola Thomas, the PDP Councillor-elect and Omotunde Abdul-Kareem, the YPP Councillor-elect were presented the Certificates of Return at the LASIEC headquarters in Sabo, Yaba, on Tuesday.

Thomas described his victory as the work of God and resilience of the people.

“I feel great. First, I will thank my God because when the struggle started, He stood by us and at the end we have the victory,” he said.

“During the election, out of the 18 polling units in my ward, my challengers allegedly took two ballot boxes away. In the remaining 16, I won in 15 and lost with only five votes in the last polling unit.

“It was the election of the people. It is the people that want me. They stood by us, they stood by the PDP.

“So, even this Certificate of Return, I am giving it to them. I promise them in this tenure they will be in charge. I have to represent them well. All glory to God and my people.”

Speaking on rumours of his possible defection to the ruling party, Thomas said that he would be faithful to the party on which he got the mandate.

“I won’t be an ungrateful person by cross-carpeting. It is what my people want that I will do because the mandate belongs to them and I cannot disappoint them,” he added.

“I cannot go against their wishes. My people will take first position because without them, I won’t be here.”

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had earlier today presented Certificates of Return to the elected chairpersons and the deputies.