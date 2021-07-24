Home NEWS Lagos LG election: Turnout was poor, card reader malfunctioned – Gbajabiamila
Lagos LG election: Turnout was poor, card reader malfunctioned – Gbajabiamila

Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has decried the low turnout of voters during the Lagos local government election.

The lawmaker addressed the media after casting his ballot on Saturday.

He voted at the Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere.

Gbaja also complained that some card readers malfunctioned but expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct.

“I am not going to say I am impressed but the turnout is low. What is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

“I am very disappointed to hear that some card readers had technical issues we are not there yet, but almost there.”

The Speaker urged relevant agencies to look into the observations and see that the problems are fixed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is charged with providing the electoral features of the card readers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is responsible for the technical support.

