Home News Africa Lagos LG election: Turnout was poor, card reader malfunctioned – Gbajabiamila – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

Lagos LG election: Turnout was poor, card reader malfunctioned – Gbajabiamila – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
lagos-lg-election:-turnout-was-poor,-card-reader-malfunctioned-–-gbajabiamila-–-bioreports-nigeria

Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has decried the low turnout of voters during the Lagos local government election.

The lawmaker addressed the media after casting his ballot on Saturday.

He voted at the Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere.

Gbaja also complained that some card readers malfunctioned but expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct.

“I am not going to say I am impressed but the turnout is low. What is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

“I am very disappointed to hear that some card readers had technical issues we are not there yet, but almost there.”

The Speaker urged relevant agencies to look into the observations and see that the problems are fixed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is charged with providing the electoral features of the card readers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is responsible for the technical support.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Anambra gov poll: Ex-Sierra Leonean VP expected at...

LG polls: Counting, collation underway as voting ends...

Men in Camouflage spotted in viral video destroying...

EXCLUSIVE: How Oyedepo’s Living Faith Pastors Send Fake...

Passengers disembark as Air Peace aircraft tyre bursts...

Alleged killing of Christians: Ortom supports Bishop Kukah’s...

Bandits attack Kaduna Police Division headquarters – The...

Lagos LG polls: Hamzat advocates active participation in...

INEC Vows On E-Transmission Of Results As Network...

Flight operations resume after plane crash in Ilorin...

Leave a Reply