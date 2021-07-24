lagos-lg-election:-tricycle-operators-defy-movement-restriction

Some commercial tricycle operators in the Liasu area of Ikotun, Lagos State, disregarded the movement restrictions put in place for the Saturday Local Government Elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the operators, Mr Saheed Eniola, told newsmen that he decided to work in order to provide food for his family.

“I can’t stay at home till 3:00 p.m. because of the election; what will my family eat? Nobody will give me money to feed my children if I don’t work.

“Besides, I am not voting and I don’t know any of the candidates vying for the post in the election,” he said.

Also, Mr James Azino while speaking with newsmen said that he acquired his tricycle through hire purchase, noting that the restriction could affect his remittance for the month.

“I got this Keke NAPEP through a hire purchase, if I stay back at home, where will I get money to pay back at the end of the month?

“There is hunger in the land, the government should help to reduce the high cost of living we are experiencing,” he said.

A widow, Mrs Grace Uche, equally said she has been riding a tricycle since she lost her husband.

According to her, raising her four children alone has not been easy and she has to hustle every to ensure she feeds them.

“I have four children at home to feed and cater for, so I can’t afford to sit at home till 3:00 p.m. before working today,” she added.