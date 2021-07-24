Home POLITICS Lagos LG election: Residents explain non-interest in voting
Lagos LG election: Residents explain non-interest in voting

Residents of Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa Ward, said they did not participate in the Lagos State Local Government Elections due to non-performance of office holders.

Their reaction followed the low turnout of electorates in the ongoing exercise.

The polls will produce chairmen and councillors for the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Some respondents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that officials failed to fulfill previous campaign promises.

Tunde Adediji said he only came out to observe but not to vote.

He lamented that the roads in the area were bad and abandoned by the council.

Yusuf Amuda observed that Nigerians were losing interest in the system because of the government’s incompetence.

He said many politicians in the area failed to deliver and usually disappear until the next election.

Miss Ronke Adegbenro condemned how dividends meant for all are shared among a few and members of ruling parties.

Ballots are being cast in many areas although the percentage of voters exercising their right is way below average.

Confusion as Ogun, Lagos Local Govt polls clash with APC Ward Congresses

