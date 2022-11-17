Home POLITICS Lagos lawmaker dies at APC Jos rally
Lagos lawmaker dies at APC Jos rally

Lagos lawmaker dies at APC Jos rally

A lawmaker who represented Mushin constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly under the banner of the All Progressives Congress, Sobur Olawale, has died.

Olawale, popularly known as Omititi died in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday.

A source within the APC in the state confirmed to our correspondent that Olawale slumped during the APC rally in Plateau and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

The APC had held a campaign inauguration in Plateau for its presidential candidate and running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, respectively, on Tuesday.

The cause of Omititi’s death is yet to be known.

- reports that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.),  led over 22 governors on the platform of the APC and other dignitaries including the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; governors of Cross River, Ben Ayade; Kaduna, El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Buni, Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kogi, Yahaya Bello, among others  to the campaign rally which held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the state capital, where he also handed over the APC flag to Tinubu

Before his arrival at the stadiu, Buhari was driven to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, in company of Tinubu, Lalong, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

The APC members and supporters from other states were conveyed to the campaign venue in buses.

