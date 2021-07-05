Home News Africa Lagos hails Assembly on proposed universities – The Nation Newspaper
By Tajudeen Adebanjo

LAGOS State Government has hailed the Mudasiru Obasa-led House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the State Government.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab  gave the  commendations at the weekend, while  updating newsmen on the status of the proposed two state  universities .

Wahab  noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier than expected,  going by the serious legislative backing given to the matter at the floor of the  House.

“I thank the House of Assembly for the success we have achieved in education and other critical sectors. Their support at all times and quality legislations have made possible good governance we are enjoying in the state today. We are particularly happy that the lawmakers have thrown their support behind the proposed universities. I am confident that history of good governance will be so kind to the Speaker and members of this great Assembly,  whenever we are reflecting on activities that led to new Lagos of our collective dream,” Wahab said.

