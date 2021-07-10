lagos-govt-marks-70-buildings-for-demolition

The Lagos State Government has demolished a partially collapsed building at No. 19, Church Str, Lagos Island.

Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) spokesman, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem said the General Manager, Gbolahan Oki supervised the exercise.

Oki stressed that dilapidated and distressed buildings did not fit human habitation and could collapse at any time.

The GM said 70 of such buildings have been identified and will be pulled down. About 20 of the structures are on Lagos Island.

LASBCA assured that due process would be followed on Non Destructive Tests (NDTs) to be carried out on affected buildings.

The structural integrity test will determine if the buildings can be renovated or demolished.

Oki reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for building collapse, adding that all code regulation in Lagos will be strictly enforced.

This includes the stipulation that all buildings above two floors obtain insurance, as contained in the Building Regulations 2019 (as amended).

Oki warned developers and property owners to always involve LASBCA at different stages of construction works and get requisite approvals and completion certificates.

