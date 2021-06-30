Home NEWS Lagos govt arrests popcorn seller for attacking officials with knife, charms
Lagos govt arrests popcorn seller for attacking officials with knife, charms

Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested a popcorn seller for allegedly attacking its officials on Tuesday.

The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu, a retired Commissioner of police, condemned the incident.

A statement by Kehinde Adebayo, Head of Public Affairs, said the suspect, 30, was apprehended around Railway Crossing, Fagba, in Ifako-Ijaye Local Council Development Area.

He was hawking popcorn and brought out a knife and charms to attack the operatives.

Akinpelu said the trader was eventually subdued and moved to the agency’s headquarters for questioning.

“The suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

The LAGESC chief decried the incessant attacks on the personnel effecting the ban of illegal street trading.

She regretted the serious injuries inflicted on some of them, and recalled how one died after an assault.

Akinpelu reiterated the agency’s commitment to rid Lagos of all environmental nuisances.

