lagos-govt-announces-restriction-of-movement-for-lg-poll

The Lagos State Government has announced there will be a restriction of movement between 8am and 3pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents,” part of the statement read.