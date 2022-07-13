lagos-flood:-knocks-on-sanwo-olu’s-aide,-joe-igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been accused of non-performance.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is under fire over the flood ravaging different parts of the State.

The former Nigerian capital has been witnessing torrential rain, leaving some areas submerged.

Though Lagos is a flood prone State, residents posit that the situation could be better if Igbokwe faced his job.

Some say the aide spends more time on social media discussing politics, South-East and the 2023 election.

Commenting on Twitter, @KaegoRachel wrote: Joe Igbokwe, what are you saying about the flood? Help us clear the gutter na abi you no know your work again?

@AOkuntade: Flood is carrying Lagosians. Nobody is hearing from Joe Igbokwe, adviser on Lagos drainage, birds of the same feathers flock together.

@adaigbo_2022 wrote: Someone please tell Joe Igbokwe that flood is carrying people away in Lagos, he’s the special adviser to the governor on gutter and canal.

@iamnemzolee: Lagos is having flood issues because the state government has decided to continue paying people like Joe Igbokwe for sleeping and eating without doing anything.

@IbekweOnwuezobe: Joe Igbokwe said he came to Lagos to avoid chasing lizards in Aba. But since he came to Lagos he has been chasing BATs instead of fulfilling his duty of cleaning the drainages to reduce floods.

@GodwinOkeke7: Lagos is suffering a relentless flood attack and Joe Igbokwe is mute, seeing nothing and doing nothing? Last time I checked he was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainages #whereisjoeigbokwe.

@charlessunday1: It is now I know why Sanwo Olu saw all the Ministries he could give Joe Igbokwe but decided on Drainage ministry. How can he control the Lagos flood when he is always on Twitter attacking perceived opposition to Apc government?

@Buchyogba: Lagos has been experiencing flooding lately due to heavy downpour. If Joe Igbokwe has been doing his job well as SA on drainages, this would have been mitigated. He abandoned his duty post and the people are suffering as a result of his ineptitude.

Reacting to complaints, Igbokwe apologized to citizens but decried indiscriminate refuse dump and construction.

“We share the pain with those affected. Lagos is a coastal city that is prone to flooding.

“Lagos has the smallest land mass in Nigeria with 23 million Nigerians”, his statement reads.

The official said some people were building houses on lands that were meant to contain floods.

“We have wetlands which serve as reservoirs to retain excess floods but Lagosians will defy the law and go there to build houses.

“To make matters worse, some Lagosians dump refuse inside our drains or canals,” he said.

Noting that the such structures made it difficult and impossible to clear the drains, he advised the people to change their habits.

Igbokwe informed the public that the government spends hugely annually cleaning canals and aligning many of them with concrete.

“We will continue to do our best in matters of flood management. We are appealing to Lagosians to help us,” the statement added.