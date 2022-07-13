Lagos flood claimed three siblings, four others – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the flooding that occurred in Lagos State last weekend claimed seven lives.

South West coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

The affected communities were Oke Isagun, Agbado Oke, Oko LCDA, all in Alimosho LGA.

“The rainfall of Friday, 8th July and Saturday, 9th July, 2022 has revealed that about seven people – three children of the same parent and four adults – died.”, Farinloye said.

Emergency responders, however, eight people during the two-day continuous rainfall.

The three siblings were residing at a church belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church, situated in an uncompleted building.

Michael, 18; Elizabeth, 17 years and Timi, 14, were swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure.

Timi, said to be asthmatic, slipped while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building.

The coordinator added that the remaining two, while trying to rescue their sibling, were also swept away by the flood.

“The bereaved parents were said to be somewhere, but the NEMA team had a brief meeting with the community leaders on the way forward”, the statement added.

They informed NEMA that in the same community, four siblings were also swept away on the same day but were rescued.