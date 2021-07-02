Lagos-bound ISWAP suspect arrested in Ogun – The Nation Newspaper

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

A suspected member of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has been apprehended in the Sango Otta area of Ogun State.

Briefing reporters on Thursday in Abuja, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko said the suspect Ibrahim Musa was arrested during military operations between June 18 and June 30 in the Majidun area.

“The troops sustained operational activities to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa I and II and Mabgero areas,” he said, adding that intelligence report revealed that Musa was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP operations in Maiduguri.

The military equally said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 73 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the last two weeks in the Northeast theatre of operations, the Defence Headquarters.

Fifty-five persons abducted by the terrorists escaped from their captors within the period following military onslaught against the guerrillas.

Onyeuko said the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the Northeast were destroyed by air bombardments

“Between 18 and 30 June 2021, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast Zone simultaneously conducted several land and air operations. These were clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations. Similarly, troops conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled BHT elements attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations,” he said.