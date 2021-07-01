lagos-assembly-proposes-new-state-universities,-laspotech-upgrade

The Lagos House of Assembly, on Thursday, debated two bills proposing the establishment of a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology.

The legislature wants the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) upgraded to a university.

The bills scaled second reading on the floor of the House presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

It was committed to the House Committee on Education (Tertiary). A report is expected in two weeks.

Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) said the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) was important.

The lawmaker suggested that it should also have provision for pre-degree programmes.

Hon. Sani Okanlawon said it had become necessary for the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and the Michael Otedola College of Education to be upgraded to a university.

Hon. David Setonji, chairman, committee on Information, said Lagos had a high number of primary and secondary schools with less teachers and that the universities would help resolve the challenge.

House Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1), expressed excitement about the bills.

Agunbiade told his colleagues that he is a product of ACCOED and that he taught for five years with the certificate he got from the institution.

Reps, Senate pass different versions of Petroleum Industry Bill