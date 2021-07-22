lagos-announces-movement-restrictions-for-saturday-lg-poll

There won’t be movement of people in Lagos on Saturday 24th July between 8 am and 3 pm.

This was announced by Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

According to Omotoso, the restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials, and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring, and enhanced security.

All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.