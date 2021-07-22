Lagos announces movement restriction as LG polls hold — Nigeria – Guardian Nigeria

Lagos State Government Thursday said movements will be restricted throughout the state between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm on Saturday.

The state will be going to the polls to elect councilors and chairman for the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas,” commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said in a statement.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”

