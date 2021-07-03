lafayette’s-luikart-named-missouri-player-of-the-year

Jul. 3—Not many athletes in northwest Missouri have been as dominant over the last few years as Lafayette’s Brayden Luikart.

After leading the Irish to their best finish in school history, Luikart picked up an honor of his own this week as Prep Baseball Report’s Missouri Player of the Year.

“It was completely unexpected,” Luikart said. “I know a lot of my friends that were also up for it, so it’s kind of an honor to be selected.”

Prep Baseball Report is a national recruiting service that highlights the top high school players in the country annually. Luikart was one of 38 players selected as state players of the year across the country.

Luikart was able to put together one of the best seasons the city has ever seen on the way to a Class 4 third-place finish.

The Oklahoma signee did it all for the Irish, both on the mound, in the outfield and at the dish. He finished with a .589 batting average and led the Irish in both hits and doubles. On the mound, he notched a 4-0 record with a 0.83 ERA, striking out 95 hitters in 48.1 innings pitched.

Despite all his individual success, Luikart said he couldn’t have done it without the help of his teammates.

“I worked very hard in the offseason, and being recognized personally, it means a lot,” Luikart said. “Without the team’s success, I probably don’t win this award, so big props to Lafayette and big props to the team because we definitely went out with a bang. It was awesome.”

While the honor may have come as a surprise to Luikart himself, Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen said he and his staff knew something like this was coming.

“We’re just excited that he finally gets the opportunity to be recognized,” Jansen said. “It’s well deserved, and we’re really pulling for him as he moves into his next adventures at Oklahoma and beyond.”

Being recognized on a national stage, Jansen said Luikart is the perfect representative for Lafayette and the Northside community.

“People know the name Brayden Luikart. They have known the name Brayden Luikart,” Jansen said. “It’s always positive, it’s always good things when you talk to people about him.”

In addition to the school, Luikart said he’s proud to represent the city of St. Joseph and northwest Missouri as a whole.

“We got a lot of talented players, we’ve always had talented players, but just being in the location we are and the school system we’re in, we just don’t get a lot of recognition,” Luikart said. “So winning this award, it just shines a light on Lafayette and the community as well.”

With his individual and team success at Lafayette, Jansen said Luikart, and the 2021 senior class as a whole, have left a lasting impact on the Irish baseball program that will be felt for years to come.

“They were trailblazers,” Jansen said. “They paved the way for these young kids coming up, and everyone looking to be successful and get to the highest stage and the highest mountain.”

With his legacy cemented on the Northside forever, Luikart said he hopes everyone can share in his and the team’s success.

“It’s huge,” Luikart said. “I win this award, not only for myself, but for the alumni and the future people of Lafayette.”

Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang.