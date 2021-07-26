Lafarge Africa launches natural gas-powered trucks to promote clean energy, safe environment – Blueprint newspapers Limited

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company has reaffirm its commitment towards affordable and clean energy (SDG7), through the launch of a new set of 52 Natural Gas (LNG) fueled trucks.

The company said implementation of the natural gas powered trucks in partnership with Ecologique will improve environmental performance as LNG generates 30 per cent less carbon dioxide than fuel oil and 45 per cent less than coal, adding that the combustion of natural gas dissipates much more quickly in the air, leaving no particles or residue. Available data from the Energy Information Administration shows that since 2006, increased use of natural gas has driven carbon dioxide savings.

Undoubtedly, natural gas plays a great role in reducing CO2 emissions globally.

Speaking at the launch of the trucks at Lafarge’s Ewekoro plant, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, reiterated that Lafarge Africa is a high-performance driven organization moving in the direction of sustainability which is at the core of its operational strategy. “Lafarge Africa is fully aligned with our Group’s vision of building progress for people and the planet and the deployment of the natural gas trucks further takes the organization closer to the attainment of a net zero carbon emission ambition and five other Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on land) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the goals)”.

“Natural Gas is the cleanest fossil fuel. In accordance with the current energy transition to net zero sought by the world, it is an excellent alternative to be adopted in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aid in combating global warming. The use of natural gas – particularly for industry and transport – is one of the many ways Lafarge actively contributes to protecting the environment and achieving its sustainability agenda.”

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi also emphasized: “This initiative is enabling sustainable distribution that is smarter and eco-friendly and it is our assurance that our products will reach the end-users in a safer manner. This initiative is a game changer to our bottom line and an entire operation as our focus is to achieve a 28% reduction in overall operating cost as well as significant reduction in Air Pollution (Exhaust gases) among others.”