lady-who-worked-as-security-officer-&-graduated-from-varsity-wins-as-she-lands-internship-job-at-big-firm

A young Nigerian lady has achieved a great feat as she recently got an internship offer from Duport Midstream Company Limited

Nkechi Benjamin, who saw herself through school by taking up a job as a security officer, was celebrated on social media when she graduated from Imo State University

A LinkedIn user took to the platform to break the news of the lady’s internship offer and many flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate her

Nkechi Benjamin, a Nigerian lady who saw herself through school by working as a security officer has been offered an internship job at Duport Midstream Company Limited.

The disclosure was made by a LinkedIn user identified as Chima Onwumere who said the company also offered her accommodation because there was nowhere she could stay in Lagos.

Nkechi Benjamin has continued to win and many are inspired.

Recall that Nkechi celebrated her academic feat on social media with cute and memorable pictures.

In the emotional post, the lady said her determination and persistence paid off. She affirmed that truly, one’s dreams are achievable as long as the person has the courage to pursue them.

Chima expressed gratitude to those who were instrumental to the lady’s internship, adding that Nkechi will forever be grateful to Dr Akintoye Akindele and his organisation.

In his words:

“I can’t thank Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA enough for giving a young aspiring lady this opportunity, she will be forever grateful sir to you and your organization, this is a life changing opportunity, this might be an internship position today, God’s willing it will be a full time offer tomorrow and also I want to immensely thank Michael Showunmi for using you for us to reach Dr. Akintoye Akindele, CFA, DBA and finally the HR Chinenye Agwuncha (ACIPM) for not minding all her faults and always available at every time to respond to Nkechi Benjamin questions at all time she is forever grateful to you all for this.”

Many react to the good news

Reacting, Ogedengbe Olawale Oladipo said:

“Congratulations Nkechi Benjamin, The sky is your starting point to greater achievements. Those that God used will forever be blessed. These kind of blessings will not cease from me also, someone can check my profile too.”

Sylvester Ossai wrote:

“Quite inspiring! May God continue to bless both the giver of the opportunity and the facilitators…with people like them, the world could become a better place.”

Ujunwa Johnson commented:

“Congrats… We still have people who are intentional in saving lives. God bless all these great people for offering her this opportunity.”

Akaniro Ifunanya said:

“Congratulations Nkechi. Nature saw the determination you had and crowned it with success. You’re destined to achieve even much more.”

Source: .