lady-who-texted-a-nigerian-guy-on-facebook-first-gets-married-to-him-(screenshots)

An excited Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Okello Peters Izuchukwu has shared how he met and married his wife, Udo Dirim via the platform.

“How it started Vs How it is going!” was the caption of the post, where he shared two screenshots from his first conversation with the lady.

Udo Dirim was the first to send a message via the Facebook platform in an attempt to get acquainted with him.

That attempt from Udo led to marriage and this had made social media users applaud the confidence of the said lady.

Joy Ekenyong wrote as a response to his post: “It’s funny how we just make actions and we don’t know the trajectory it will take and how our lives can be altered by that. “It’s so beautiful to read this, this evening… “Congratulations again and again to you both.”

Peter Oshun said: “Jew man. So na she first toast you sef. After you wont let us hear word with ‘Chubby girl, chubby girl!’. Say I said big Congratulations to.her, and have a blissful married life.”

Erich Uchenna Chimara wrote: “See una mate. Na babe muster enough courage to chat him up and introduce herself. “Una na only GREEN LIGHT with small tiger battery una dey flash half heartedly… ”

Steve Chike Abia commented: “One babe has been in my inbox doing only ‘Hi’, ‘Am fine’. For her mind she don shoot oo. She is too big to type a proper message. Now see her mate.”

