Lady who jumped into lagoon, DSS staff member -Report

The woman who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, a staff member of the Department of State Services.

According to Channels Television, sources in the office revealed that Adedokun was said to be an unarmed combat instructor. It was also said that she recently got engaged.

Meanwhile the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement on Thursday said the driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car and jumping into the lagoon.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a fresh confirmation on Friday, claimed that the search and rescue team was still on the water trying to locate the body.

Adedokun, who is in her late 30s, was also said to have received a letter of commendation from the Director General of DSS as the best-unarmed combat operative in her set, few months ago.

The victim’s fiancé was also reported to have proposed to her a few weeks ago. She had alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon Thursday afternoon. The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.

- reported that Oke-Osayintolu had on Thursday said, “Upon the arrival of the Lagos Response Team at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late 30s plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from an Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

”The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Services are currently on ground working together to search for the victim.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said rescue teams after intense search and rescue efforts were unable to find the victim.

He said, “The rescue teams called off their search by 7pm because it was already dark. They will continue the search tomorrow (Friday); you know it is water, the wave would have taken the body somewhere else. But we will search everywhere.”

