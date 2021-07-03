Home ENTERTAINMENT Lady tattoos MC Oluomo’s face on her back (Video)
by Bioreports
A staunch fan of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, has drawn a massive tattoo of his face on her back.

The young lady, identified as Abygael Olanrewaju, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself getting the tattoo.

She inked his face and his full name “Akinsanya Musiliu Ayinde” on her back. She captioned the post, “Finally you gat my back my lovely dad.”

Watch the video below,

In other news, a video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo getting married to a new wife different from his much publicized girlfriend, Ehi Ogbebor recently leaked online.

According to viral reports, MC Oluomo who is in a romantic relationship with popular Nigerian businesswoman and hotelier, Ehi, reportedly tied the knot with a new wife in a secret wedding in Lagos.

It was learnt that the wedding held in Ebutte Metta and clips from the event were shared by some of the vendors involved in planning the wedding.

