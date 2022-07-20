Lady narrates how she was attacked by bandits in Kogi state, claims the driver and some passengers were abducted (video)

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits while travelling in Okene, Kogi state.

In a video she filmed after the attack, the young lady said they were attacked at gunpoint by some unknown assailants who abducted the driver of the commercial vehicle and three other passengers.

The lady who looked petrified said they were now stuck in Okene and one of the passengers had to take the wheels. However, she didn’t disclose the date of the attack or their destination.

Her words,

“We just got attacked by bandits at gunpoint. I dey hear news, I dey see news. Today I saw it life. This is why people do not go by road. They took our driver…It is another passenger that is driving. They took the driver, the guy who was sitting at the front, three other persons. We are stuck here in Okene. Nigeria is finished.”

Watch the lady speak below,

In other news, President Muhammadu Buhari recently stated that Nigeria is still one of the best places to live despite the recent security challenges in the country.

The president made this assertion on Thursday, July 14, at the graduation ceremony of the senior course 44 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna.