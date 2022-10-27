Lady Leshurr: Bio, Age, Parents, Net Worth & Husband – Lady Leshurr is a renowned British rapper, singer, songwriter, as well as a producer.

She is renowned for her Queen’s Speech freestyle series, the fourth of which rose to fame in 2016. Spin praised Queen’s Speech 5, her subsequent freestyle, as “brilliant” and “2015’s crowning freestyle.”

Lady Leshurr Profile

She was born to Kittitian parents and goes by the name Melesha Katrina O’Garro. When she was six years old, she developed a passion for poetry and writing, but she decided that writing music would expose her to a larger audience. At the age of 14, she released her first mixtape.

Leshurr made his pansexuality public in September 2018. Leshurr took a break from her music career after her sister passed away from breast cancer in late 2019.

On October 22, 2022, Leshurr and Sherelle Smith were accused of assault. Per what we gathered, the assault involved the ex-girlfriend of Leshurr.

She was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, while Smith was charged with one count of the same offense. After entering not-guilty pleas to their charges, both women received bail.

What is Lady Leshurr’s age?

The talented musician was born on 15 December 1987. This means that she is in her mid-thirties with her actual age being 35 years old.

Lady Leshurr’s Parents

Just like any other human being, Lady Lesshur also has parents, however, there is little information about her parents because they have kept a very private life.

Lady Leshurr nationality

The talented musician was born in Kingshurst, Solihull, England and this makes her British.

Lady Leshurr career

Leshurr portrayed one of the main female roles in the 2009 movie 1 Day from Vertigo Films. Leshurr made her first appearance in a music video for television in 2010’s “Game Over Female Takeover,” which also starred Amplify Dot, Mz Bratt, Ruff Diamondz, and others.

Carla Marie Williams and Nick Donnelly worked together to produce the music video. In the Best Female category of the 2011 Official Mixtape Awards, Leshurr came in second.

She created a line of merchandise called “Friggin L” clothing, which is named after her 2011 mixtape Friggin L, to go along with the music releases.

She received the MOBO Award for Best Female Act in 2016, which honors excellence in black music.

At the Birmingham Music Awards, the renowned rapper was adjudged the “Best Rap / Grime Act” in 2019 and “Best Solo Female” in 2020.

As a special guest of rapper Nicki Minaj in 2019, Leshurr performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour in Birmingham and Manchester.

For her contributions to music and charity, she received the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours.

She made her debut in an Olay commercial in 2020, becoming the first Black British woman to head a campaign for the company.

Late in 2020, it was revealed that Lady Leshurr would be joining Bioreports Radio 1Xtra’s lineup and starting her own Saturday radio show.

She competed in the thirteenth season of Dancing on Ice in 2021, paired with Brendyn Hatfield. Leshurr finished in fourth place after making it through three skate-offs during the competition. She was eliminated in the semi-final. The Celebrity Circle was awarded to her as well for Stand Up to Cancer.

Lady Leshurr arrest

Lady Leshurr and Sherelle Smith were charged after assaulting Leshurr’s ex-girlfriend on October 22, 2022.

Smith was charged with one count of the same offense, while she was charged with two counts of assault resulting in actual bodily harm. Both women were granted bail after entering not-guilty pleas to their respective charges.

Lady Leshurr Featured songs

Although she has released quite a number of songs, Lady Leshurr has also featured on songs involving some top stars. Some of these songs are “Move” (Fire Camp featuring Lady Leshurr and Scrufizzer), “Murder” (Lea-Anna featuring Lioness, Lady Leshurr and Ce’Cile), “Finally”, (Leon & Harvey featuring Lady Leshurr), “Run Your Mouth”, (Noisses featuring Rtkal, Foreign Beggars and Lady Leshurr), “Step in the Dance” (Mike Delinquent Project featuring Lady Leshurr), “Swag Fi Dem” (RSXG Productions, Juki Ranx and Brooklynne featuring Lady Leshurr), “Mike Myers” (Swifta Beater featuring Lady Leshurr, Remtrex and Bowzer Boss), and “Up In Smoke” (Remtrex feat. Lady Leshurr and Yates).

Source: www.-

–