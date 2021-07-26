Home ENTERTAINMENT Lady Kitty Spencer wears 5 Dolce & Gabbana gowns at her wedding – Tatler
ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Kitty Spencer wears 5 Dolce & Gabbana gowns at her wedding – Tatler

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
lady-kitty-spencer-wears-5-dolce-&-gabbana-gowns-at-her-wedding-–-tatler

The romantic city of Rome played host to the most dazzling society event of the year this weekend as the likes of Sabrina Elba, Jade Holland Cooper, Pixie Lott and Maye Musk rubbed shoulders with the most elegant upper crust of aristocracy at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding to South African beau Michael Lewis.

As a global ambassador for Italian luxury powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana, Spencer enlisted the Haute Couture help from the decadent design duo to create her wedding gown, on top of four specially designed dresses to see her through the breathtakingly gorgeous event. See below every dress the bride wore throughout the spectacular celebration.

  • Friday 23rd July

    Friday 23rd July

    On the eve of her nuptials, Kitty opted for a baby-blue tulle gown with matching cape with cross-stitched floral embroidery.

  • Saturday 24th July - Wedding

    Saturday 24th July – Wedding

    To tie the knot, Spencer donned a Victorian era-inspired gown with a high neck and long, puffed sleeves in a nod to her ever-chic lineage of societal style icons.

  • Saturday 24th July - Dinner

    Saturday 24th July – Dinner

    After the ceremony, Spencer slipped into something a little more fabulous; a handpainted organza gown embellished with flowers and crystals.

  • Saturday 24th July - Party

    Saturday 24th July – Party

    When it was time to hit the dancefloor, Spencer chose the perfect party dress. A fully beaded mini in glittering silvers and golds.

  • Sunday 25th July

    Sunday 25th July

    On the third day of celebrations, Spencer opted for refined elegance in a silk dress embellished with sequins, ribbons and tiny floral embroideries.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic to screen at...

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana give a hilarious...

Mimi: Kriti Sanon’s film releases four days early...

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on...

‘What next, Del Girl Trotter’: has genderswap TV...

Spider-Man Was Revealed In Iron Man 2 –...

Matt Damon talks about new film ‘Stillwater’ l...

Aisha Yesufu reveals Obi Cubana’s possible source of...

Is ‘Stoner Cats’ The First Ever NFT TV...

DJ Cuppy reacts to “Pregnancy Rumors”

Leave a Reply