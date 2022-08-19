lady-hospitalised-after-being-raped-by-taxi-driver-in-rivers-state

A 21-year-old girl has narrated how she was abducted and raped by a taxi driver along the Obiri-Kwerre Airport Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the young lady (name withheld), she boarded a taxi heading to Rukpokwu while returning from work around 10pm on Monday, August 15.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the victim said half way through the journey, the driver brought out a knife to threaten her.

The victim said she was later admitted to a government facility for treatment after the incident.

“He just came and said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said I was going to Rukpokwu (near Port Harcourt). He said okay, and asked me to enter. So, he drove down and wound up the glass. He showed me a knife and a gun and asked me to keep quiet. He said he had killed a woman already because the woman shouted. He was like he was going to kill me, that the only way he was going to save me was to sleep with me. So, when we got to a lonely and dark place, he stopped and slept with me. Then, just a few meters from that place, he stopped the car and said I should go out.” She said.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, sympathized with the victim and advised her to report the incident to the police.