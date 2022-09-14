Home ENTERTAINMENT Lady Celebrates As Boyfriend Dupe Victim Of N2.5M By Using Sacrifice (VIDEO)
ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Celebrates As Boyfriend Dupe Victim Of N2.5M By Using Sacrifice (VIDEO)

by News
2 views
Lady Celebrates As Boyfriend Dupe Victim Of N2.5M By Using Sacrifice (VIDEO)

After successfully scamming a victim of $6000 through the use of a fetish sacrifice, a young woman rejoices.In a viral social media video, a woman is shown praising her guys for defrauding an unsuspecting victim.

She went on to say that the ritualistic activity she had both men participate in before the scam helped it succeed.

She was making fun of another woman in the same room when she exclaimed, “We go chop this money tire.”

Watch the video below;

Recall that Ghgossip recently reported that a young boy from Nigeria posted a video of a startling conversation he had with his mother about his job decision.

The man asked his mother to decide whether he should pursue a white-collar job or become a Yahoo boy, an online fraudster.

His mother was originally hesitant to respond, but he insisted by saying that he wants to leave Yahoo and join the working class in order to get a response.

READ ALSO: Na So God Just Create Me – Davido Says Money Or Success Can’t Change Him

She argued that office work is not lucrative and that Yahoo Boys are wealthy because they “work with grace.”

Source; www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.