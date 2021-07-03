lady-arrested-for-inserting-a-hot-iron-rod-in-her-5-year-old-stepdaughter’s-private-part-for-bed-wetting

An 18-year-old housewife, Aisha Muhammed, has been arrested for allegedly inserting a hot iron rod in her 5-year old stepdaughter’s private part for bedwetting in Adamawa.

It was gathered that Aisha, who is the second wife of the victim’s father, committed the crime in her home in Wuro Patuji village, Mubi South Local government area of the state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, July 1, following a report received from the victim’s mother and her lawyer.

“The Adamawa State police command on 01/7/2021 apprehended an 18-year-old female suspect for torturing and maltreating her 5-year-old stepdaughter,” he stated.

“The suspect, Aisha Mohammed, a resident of Wuro Patuji village, Mubi South Local Government Area, took advantage of the baby following the divorce of her mother that brought her under the care and custody of her stepmother.

“Investigation reveals the suspect, being the second wife to the victim’s father, committed the offence by using hot iron (rod) to torture and inflict injury on the private parts of the baby because she discharged urine on her bed.

“The wicked stepmother was arrested by the police in Mubi South Local Government Area following a report received from Aisha Abdullahi (mother of the victim) and Barrister Khadija Nasir, a female lawyer.” he added.

The mother of the victim has bemoaned the situation. According to her, her daughter may never live a normal life as a woman.