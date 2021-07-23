“Ladies, you are made for life if you marry an Anambra man” – BBNaija star, Gifty Powers

Big Brother . star, Gifty Powers has claimed that any woman who marries a man from Anambra state is made for life.

According to the mum of one, women should pray to God for an Anambra man because they are always wealthy and know how to pamper their wives.

Taking to her Instastories, she wrote,

“Forget it…



Anambra boys have money bikp.



As a woman, if you wan marry, pray to God make him give you Anambra man.



You marry an Anamberian, you are made for life.



We sabi look after our wives”

See her post below,

Although it is unclear if her post is related to the massive display of wealth at popular billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial, there are speculations that she was reacting to the event which took place in Oba, Anambra state, over the weekend.

It is worthy to note that Gifty didn’t take her own advise because she is reportedly married to a “white” man.