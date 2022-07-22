labour-party-synergises-towards-2023,-urges-vote-for-all-candidates

The Labour Party (LP), yesterday, urged members of its group in Lagos State to synergise and harmonise themselves towards the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed during a one-day mobilisation and sensitisation meeting with critical stakeholders and the party support groups, as well as, the establishment of a link between these groups and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).



Labour Party



Speaking at the programme tagged: ‘Voters, Support Groups and members sensitisation,’ the party urged members of the groups to vote for all its candidates, so, governance could be easy for its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi if he wins the election.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapan, said the sensitisation was necessary to provide direction for all supporters of Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 election and expressed confidence that he would be declared President at the end of the polls.

He said: “It is not just Peter Obi that is contesting, there are a lot of people supporting him that don’t want to come out for fear of their lives and other harm. But deep down, Nigeria’s problem is eating everybody; the challenges don’t know whether you are from the North or South.

“Obi is not a candidate for Igbos, he is a Nigerian and because of that he has the right to run for a political position as President of Nigeria as he needs the support of everybody.”

Apanpan noted that the party’s candidate would take Nigeria back to the people, by providing a conducive working atmosphere, where the economy works and other lawful activities.

He noted that the mobilisation and sensitisation meeting has placed the party on the path to victory in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election.

“The project before us is enormous to win. The battle against us is enormous but one thing is very clear —- because we are on the side of the people — every mountain we shall climb, it will come down before us.

“I know that PDP and APC will be boasting by now that we have no structure, but I want to assure you that we will shock them,” he said.

Apapan warned that no support group has been directed by the party to collect financial donations from supporters for now, as it was yet to conclude plans to commence fundraising.

“Please let me make this clear, nobody or group has been authorised to collect money on behalf of the party.

“We are still working on the platform, and when it is time, the process will be announced publicly. Please take note we are monitoring the activities of all the support groups across the country.”

