Kylie Jenner shows off new 50s full fringe hair makeover

Kylie Jenner has been quieter than usual as of late. The mum-of-two, who gave birth to her son (name yet to be announced) back in February of this year, has obviously had more on her plate than sharing beauty updates with us.

However, she has taken the time to give her Instagram followers a look at a recent 1950s-style makeover she wore for the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition – a night that also saw stars like Julia Fox and Lourdes walk the red carpet for the glamorous launch event.

Kylie, specifically, turned heads when she posed for photos in an elaborate crown. Later on in the night she swapped that regal accessory out for a 50s hair look that gives us major rockabilly feels. Since Mugler has previously done shows with models wearing a similar look, we wonder if this is a touching tribute to the brand from Kylie. Either way, fans are loving her look in newly-posted grid snaps.

Kylie transforms her look with the help of a 1950s hairstyle

(Image: Instagram / Kylie Jenner)

“More Kylie x vintage Mugler pls,” comments one, while another says: “Honestly you should’ve worn this on the red carpet. This is a serve.”

Others compared Kylie to a cockroach. Not to describe her look as bad, but one of her looks from the night featured a light green jacket that fans think resembles the wings of a cockroach. We’d probably liken it more to a grasshopper.

Though this 50s half-updo might be one of our favourite Kylie beauty looks to date, it’s by no means the most surprising from this season. The youngest Jenner sister saved that title for her Paris Fashion Week look back in October, when she appeared in behind-the-scenes snaps with no eyebrows.

Kylie tries out a bleach brow

(Image: Instagram / Kylie Jenner)

Well, she had eyebrows but she’d bleached them to a point of non-existence. Very on-trend this season, actually. Just ask Julia Fox, Bella Hadid and Nicola Peltz. The look even prompted fans to wonder if it was even her in the images, with one commenting: “Kylie, that you?” Another likened her look to one Kendall wore earlier this year, asking: “Kendall or Kylie?”

We can always count on Kylie for good beauty transformations, can’t we?

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

Rochelle Humes swaps her lengthy hair for a tousled shoulder-skimming bob

Shop the limited-edition OK! Christmas Beauty Box for £50 – worth an incredible £280

Aldi’s £6.99 dupe of £260 Creed perfume offers shoppers a big 97% saving

Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–