Kylian Mbappe to be dropped to bench for PSG’s meeting with Nice

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is expected to watch on from the bench when the capital giants return to action this weekend, according to reports.

PSG, along with the rest of France’s clubs, will of course take to the pitch for the first time in a fortnight over the course of the coming 48 hours.

Christophe Galtier’s troops, for their part, are primed to play host to OGC Nice on Saturday, hopeful of leapfrogging Olympique Marseille back to the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, then such efforts look set to come, at least from the offset, without the contributions of a star performer.

The player in question? Kylian Mbappe.

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain – Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France – October 24, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Olympique de Marseille’s William Saliba REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Ligue 1 – Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain – Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France – October 24, 2021 – Kylian Mbappe in action with William Saliba. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (Alamy Stock Photo)

As per French outlet RMC Sport, the current plan at the Parc des Princes is for hitman Mbappe to take his place amongst the substitutes in 24 hours’ time.

This comes after the 23-year-old featured from the off in both of France’s Nations League outings over the course of the international break.

In his place, summer addition Hugo Ekitike will be afforded a first start in PSG colours, flanked by star pair Lionel Messi and Neymar.

🚨 Christophe Galtier a l’intention de faire souffler Kylian Mbappé qui devrait être remplaçant face à Nice. Hugo Ekitike devrait donc connaître sa première titularisation avec Paris.

— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 30, 2022

