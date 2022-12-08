Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo, equals Messi and breaks Pele record after brace vs Poland

A whole host of remarkable statistics have come to the fore late on Sunday, surrounding the production of France sensation Kylian Mbappe in front of goal.

This, of course, comes fresh off Mbappe’s latest stunning individual display.

France marked their return to action a short time ago, facing off with Poland with a spot in the World Cup’s quarter-finals up for grabs.

And, when all was said and done, march on to the tournament’s final eight is precisely what the reigning champions went on to do, with that man Mbappe at the very heart of things.

After laying on Olivier Giroud for the game’s opener late in the first-half, Paris Saint-Germain frontman Mbappe soon added his own name to the scoresheet not once, but twice.

France, in turn, secured for themselves a largely comfortable 3-1 victory.

And now, as alluded to above, a series of statistics have aptly highlighted just how significant Mbappe’s latest pair of goals on world football’s biggest stage truly proved.

First, it was revealed that the former AS Monaco talent has surpassed the iconic Pele as the player with the most goals at the World Cup before the age of 24:

Not only that, but, owing to his injury-time 2nd of the night, Mbappe broke the goalscoring tallies managed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona in the competition.

He has also levelled Lionel Messi on nine goals, despite having played in three fewer editions of the World Cup:

Kylian Mbappé.

9 World Cup goals in 2 editions.

More than legends as Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Suárez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Rivaldo, Kempes… and more.

Same goals as Lionel Messi — but 3 World Cups less than the Argentinian star.

…and still counting. He’s 23. pic.twitter.com/YnEJDMHzj3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2022

